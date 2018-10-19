YOLO (CBS13) – A wrong-way driver caused a crash along Interstate 5 north of Woodland early Friday morning.

The crash, which happened around 4:30 a.m., prompted all northbound lanes to be closed for a few hours.

According to California Highway Patrol, the crash happened near the offramp to the unincorporated community of Yolo. Traffic had to be diverted due to all lanes being blocked by the crash.

It’s unclear exactly what led up to the crash, but authorities say it was caused by a wrong-way driver.

There has been no word on the extent of injuries.

Lanes on I-5 reopened a little after 6:30 a.m.