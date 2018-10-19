  • CBS13On Air

WOODLAND (CBS13) – Firefighter say a hay bale fire near Woodland is expected to burn for several days.

The scene in the rural area between Woodland and Davis.

According to the Woodland Fire Department, the fire started a little after 9 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters decided to just monitor the flames due to there being not enough water to put it out.

Firefighters have decided to just let the fire burn itself out.

The fire is expected to burn for several days. Crews are out at the scene to make sure the flames don’t move into the fields to the north of the area.

Exactly what caused the fire is under investigation.

