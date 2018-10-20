  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Manteca Fire Department

MANTECA (CBS13) — Manteca fire crews took on an unlikely mission Friday when they rescued a duck from inside a drain.

Witnesses said the duck was stuck in the drain for several days and Animal Control was unable to reach it.

But firefighters did not give up on this webbed-foot friend and found the duck in the drain. One rescuer climbed into the drain and saved the duck.

Authorities heard about the duck from a neighborhood facebook group when a neighbor shared her plea for help writing, “Please help! My kids frequently fish at the Bass Pro pond. They just called me worried about a duck that is stuck in a drain pipe. They called animal control … What can be done? How can this poor duck be rescued? They, and anyone else worried about this poor duck needs closure.”

The duck appeared to be in good health when rescued from the drain.

