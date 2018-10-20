DAVIS (CBS13) — A 35-year-old man is dead after police say a woman shot him early Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 7 a.m. Saturday morning on F Street in Davis. Police questioned a 29-year-old woman and arrested her Saturday evening in connection to the shooting.

One UC Davis student lives in the complex where it happened and said the gunshot woke her up.

It just sounded like a pop, like a really loud pop, like a firework went off or something. And it was just one, it wasn’t multiple,” Ralelleah Moore said.

The suspect and victim’s names have not yet been released. Davis police said the investigation is on-going.