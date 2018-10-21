DAVIS (CBS13) — An unknown suspect robbed the Bank of America at 325 E. St in Davis, according to police.

The incident happened on Friday when officers said they responded to a robbery alarm at the bank. While officers were on their way to the location, they reportedly spoke to the manager on the phone who said they were just robbed.

Police said the suspect passed a note to a teller demanding money then grabbed the money and left the bank on foot.

The suspect reportedly left the location on foot and no weapons were seen during the robbery.

Police believe that this is an isolated incident and did not link him to other robberies in the region.