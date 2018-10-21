  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMMadam Secretary
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:NASA, Placer County, Placer County Sheriff's Office Dive Team

PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s dive team participated in an underwater training program to help support research for team design for astronauts and space tourists.

placer county sheriff Placer County Sheriffs Dive Team Participates In Underwater Training

(source: Placer County Sheriff)

The team dove 30 feet underwater in a mockup of space lunar capsule provided by Eduardo Diaz, Ph.D. and NASA Research Scientist Dr. Ann-Sofie.

The team was given five tasks to complete while inside the mock space lunar capsule while under 30 feet of water in Meeks Bay. Their training consisted of team performance, decision making, cohesion, and efficiency.

Their five tasks were complete in neutral buoyancy inside the capsule.

The sheriff’s department said the tasks were completed within allotted time with an excellent rating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s