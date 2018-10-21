PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The Placer County Sheriff’s dive team participated in an underwater training program to help support research for team design for astronauts and space tourists.

The team dove 30 feet underwater in a mockup of space lunar capsule provided by Eduardo Diaz, Ph.D. and NASA Research Scientist Dr. Ann-Sofie.

The team was given five tasks to complete while inside the mock space lunar capsule while under 30 feet of water in Meeks Bay. Their training consisted of team performance, decision making, cohesion, and efficiency.

Their five tasks were complete in neutral buoyancy inside the capsule.

The sheriff’s department said the tasks were completed within allotted time with an excellent rating.