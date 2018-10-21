COLUSA (CBS13) — Colusa is rallying behind the family of a teen murdered two decades ago, Erik Ingebretsen.

Erik was 16 years old when his best friends murdered him in 1997, leaving his body in a field. One of the killers, Nathan Ramazzini, was under 18 at the time and was sentenced to life in prison without parole. Ramazzini is now 38.

Because he was a minor, Proposition 57 which passed in Nov. 2016 and was adopted into law in May 2018, is letting Ramazzini petition to be paroled.

Erik’s family is upset by this new law and his sister said she does not want this to happen.

“It’s a slap in the victims face, to tell us what we experienced no longer matters… that what’s more important is to put criminals rights ahead of victim’s rights,” Erik’s sister Devin Lombardi said.

The re-sentencing hearing for Ramazzini is scheduled for Tuesday in Colusa.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), Proposition 57 allows the CDCR to incentivize inmates to “take responsibility for their own rehabilitation with credit-earning opportunities for sustained good behavior, as well as in-prison program and activities participation.”

The law also moves up parole consideration of nonviolent offenders who have served the full term of the sentence for their primary offense and “who demonstrate that their release to the community would not pose an unreasonable risk of violence to the community.”