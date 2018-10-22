SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The husband of a missing woman has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Eddie Tillman, 24, was formally booked into the Sacramento County jail for the murder of Candice De Anda. She went missing on Tuesday.

Investigators found DeAnda’s body inside her car near the couple’s home in Del Paso Heights on Friday night.

Police had not confirmed whether or not Tillman was involved in the case until Monday afternoon, but booking information over the weekend matched his name and birth year.

CBS13 spoke with Olivia De Anda, Candice’s mother, on Sunday.

“I knew my daughter was not safe with him, but she went against my advice not to be with him,” Olivia De Anda said.

The couple had two children. Olivia said she’s taking care of the 8-month-old the Candice and Eddie had together and the other daughter is with Tillman’s family. She says Candice was a great mom and lived for her girls, and the family is devastated over the tragic loss.

Police have still not released the details of Candice’s death and the case is still under investigation.