STOCKTON (CBS13) — A celebration of life was held Monday to remember Alex Spanos.

The real estate developer and owner of the San Diego Chargers NFL franchise, which moved to Los Angeles in 2017, died earlier this month. He was 95 years old.

The service was held at St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church.

Education played a big role in the life of Alex Spanos. He spent most of his life giving back to the community both in Sacramento and in Stockton where he was born and went to school.

Spanos played a big role in the construction of the Dr. Lewis D. Stallworth Senior Charter school that was built back in 1997 in South Stockton.

Spanos donated more than $1 million for the building.

He was also heavily involved in the University of the Pacific. He and his family have held positions within its Board of Directors.

“He has been involved in the community, many high-profile things but a lot of things I am sure not too many people are aware of so he was a change in the community and will be sorely missed,” said Richard Achieris, director Port of Stockton.

There will be two private services for Mr. Spanos Tuesday and Wednesday.