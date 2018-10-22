Jeff Denham on the issues:

Agriculture

"California is number one in the nation in agricultural revenue. Our state's 76,400 farms and ranches produce over 400 commodities and drive our economy with a record $47 billion in product value. California farms produce nearly half of U.S.-grown fr…"

Defense and National Security

"Since Sept. 11, 2001, the United States has led a coalition of nations in the global War on Terror. The sacrifice borne by American servicemembers provides a stark reminder that the costs of freedom are high and that we have an obligation to provide…"

Economy and Jobs

"Since 2011, the unemployment rate in our district has gone from over 17 percent to just under 7 percent thanks to pro-growth policies that reduce burdens on Valley small businesses, lower our taxes, and promote the free market. We must continue to f…"

Education

"As a father, I share the concerns of our nation's parents about the quality of education and its effect on current and future generations. The success of our nation depends on a strong education system and greater opportunities for students."

Energy

"I support an all-of-the-above energy strategy that will create jobs, grow our economy, and reduce our nation's dependence on energy from hostile foreign countries. I have voted for legislation to remove bureaucratic red tape and promote the developm…"

Financial Services

"Recently the American people were faced with one of the most dramatic declines in the financial services industry in the last 100 years. The result of the decline has left countless Americans jobless, depleted retirement savings, and saw the availab…"

Foreign Affairs

"I am committed to supporting a free and open democratic process across the world. In this light we must continue our strong friendship with Israel, our strongest democratic ally in the Middle East, and we must take seriously any threats from rogue s…"

Government Waste

"One of the great truths about the American people is that we are practical thinkers. We work hard to make money for our families, and we seek out solutions that cut through the binds of ideology and down to the core principles of common sense. I bel…"

Health

"For updates about healthcare legislation in America, click here. All Americans deserve access to healthcare and to be in control of the type of care they receive. Unfortunately, the Affordable Care Act (ACA) has proven to be far too costly and is no…"

Homelessness

"Homelessness is one of the biggest problems we face in the Central Valley, and I'm doing my part to support legislation and programs at the federal level to address this, especially when it comes to homeless youth, mothers and veterans. When federal…"

Human Trafficking

"More reported human trafficking activity occurs in California than any other state, with 1,305 reported cases in 2017, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. The next highest number of cases was Texas with 792. To make matters worse, 4…"

Immigration

"I believe our immigration system is broken and in need of top-to-bottom reform. Our nation's current laws are lacking in addressing today's problems and we have an opportunity to find an American solution. I support providing an earned path to citiz…"

Spending Cuts and Debt

"Since being elected, I have worked to get federal spending under control. During my first term, we were able to cut discretionary spending by $95 billion. Importantly, there were no earmarks in any bill we passed. In fact, we cut total domestic disc…"

Tax Reform

"As you know, the tax code in this country is vast, often contradictory and indecipherable. On average, more than one new tax provision has been added to the tax code each day, with nearly 4,500 changes in the last decade. As a result of our current…"

Transportation & Infrastructure

Few issues are more important to California than its transportation and infrastructure. I requested assignment to the congressional committee responsible for transportation specifically so that I could stress the needs of the Central Valley here in …

Veterans

"I am proud to have served my country in the United States Air Force, and I have tremendous respect for America's military men and women who have consistently served our country with honor and valor. The freedoms and liberties that we enjoy today are…"

Water

"Water is the lifeblood of our valley, and ensuring a safe and secure water supply is a top priority for me in Congress. Our farms, rivers, businesses and communities need a reliable and clean source of water for a successful and prosperous future."

Information from https://denham.house.gov/