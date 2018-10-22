NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: 2017 Inductee Jeff Lynne of ELO performs onstage at the 32nd Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Barclays Center on April 7, 2017 in New York City. The event will broadcast on HBO Saturday, April 29, 2017 at 8:00 pm ET/PT (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Jeff Lynne announced the Electric Light Orchestra will be expanding their live show with a 20-date summer 2019 tour.

The tour will stop in Sacramento on June 22, 2019, at the Golden 1 Center.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @JeffLynnesELO Coming June 22, 2019 ✨ Tickets on sale Oct. 29! pic.twitter.com/Bi37O4rzRu — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) October 22, 2018

The tour schedule was announced Monday. Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.

Tickets, ranging from $59.50 to $179.50 can be purchased at Golden1Center.com