PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – About 1.4 million Flushmate Flushing Systems are being recalled due to an exploding hazard.

Officials say the Flushmate II 501-B pressure-assisted flushing systems can burst and release stored pressure. The pressure can lift and shatter the tank lid on the toilet.

Consumers should immediately stop using the systems, turn off the water supply to the unit and flush the toilet to release the internal pressure.

The product is sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s stores and online at http://www.grainger.com, http://www.hdsupply.com, http://www.homedepot.comand other online retailers from September 1996 through December 2015 for about $108 for the units without toilets.

The system is also used nationwide by toilet manufacturers, distributors and plumbing contractors.

About 1,446 units in the U.S. and seven in Canada have reportedly exploded.

Consumers should contact Flushmate to request a free Flushmate replacement unit and installation by a technician.