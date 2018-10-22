  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Recall

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – About 1.4 million Flushmate Flushing Systems are being recalled due to an exploding hazard.

Officials say the Flushmate II 501-B pressure-assisted flushing systems can burst and release stored pressure. The pressure can lift and shatter the tank lid on the toilet.

Consumers should immediately stop using the systems, turn off the water supply to the unit and flush the toilet to release the internal pressure.

The product is sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s stores and online at http://www.grainger.comhttp://www.hdsupply.comhttp://www.homedepot.comand other online retailers from September 1996 through December 2015 for about $108 for the units without toilets.

The system is also used nationwide by toilet manufacturers, distributors and plumbing contractors.

About 1,446 units in the U.S. and seven in Canada have reportedly exploded.

Consumers should contact Flushmate to request a free Flushmate replacement unit and installation by a technician.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s