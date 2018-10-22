  • CBS13On Air

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Several dogs evacuated out of shelters affected by Hurricane Michael are on their way to Placer County.

The Placer SPCA says they’ve partnered with the San Diego Humane Society to help clear up space after many displaced dogs were flown to California after the hurricane hit the Florida panhandle. The dogs were already up for adoption.

Placer SPCA staff and volunteers went down to Kettleman City to pick up 10 dogs.

The dogs will first be given medical and behavioral screening before they’re put up for adoption.

 

 

