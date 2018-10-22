  • CBS13On Air

San Bernardino County

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — An off-roader’s discovery of an unattended vehicle in a Southern California desert area led to a missing 91-year-old woman and the body of her 87-year-old husband.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s coroner’s division says a citizen found the vehicle Saturday afternoon in open desert near Adelanto and called 911.

A deputy responded and determined the vehicle was related to a missing-persons report filed Oct. 16 for Pauline and Keith Davis who were last seen at home in Palmdale, about 45 miles from Adelanto.

Deputies searched the area and found Pauline Davis, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. The body of Keith Davis was found later that night in open desert.

The missing-persons report noted that Keith Davis had dementia and his wife has hearing and vision loss.

