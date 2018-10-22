(WJZ/CBS Local)– The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is encouraging seafood lovers to try fish-free seafood products.
“Attention, ‘pescatarians’: Fish are intelligent and feel pain,” PETA wrote in a recent post.
So they offer up some vegan seafood options:
- Gardein has both crabless cakes and fishless filets.
- Whole Foods also offers fish-free sushi that’s made by Ocean Hugger Foods. The Ahimi vegan tuna is made from tomatoes. In Maryland, it’s only at the Silver Spring and Rockville locations.
- Sophie’s Kitchen products of fishless filets, coconut “shrimp,’ and “crab” cakes can be found at Safeway, Whole Foods and other area natural markets. They also have a faux seafood jambalaya.
There are also products like vegan fish sauce and vegan tartar sauce to accompany your seafood-free dishes.
PETA also claims that fish flesh is toxic to humans.
