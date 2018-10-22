  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Amari Cooper, Dallas Cowboys, Oakland Raiders
PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 25: Amari Cooper #89 of the Oakland Raiders walks off the field after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 25, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Raiders 19-10. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

ALAMEDA (CBS Sports) – The Dallas Cowboys badly need wide receiver help for Dak Prescott and they are not sitting on their laurels at the trade deadline, going up top by acquiring Amari Cooper from the Raiders, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora confirmed.

Oakland is in the middle of a disaster season and has made no bones about putting everyone on the trade block. According to previous reports, Cooper was available and the Raiders were hoping to get a first-round pick in return.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Raiders actually GOT the first-round pick back, as Dallas was apparently willing to give up their first rounder in exchange for Cooper.

