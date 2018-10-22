Dianne Feinstein on the issues:

Agriculture

“California is home to the largest food and agriculture industry in the nation. Senator Feinstein is working to ensure California remains a worldwide agricultural leader and the state’s farmers continue to feed the nation and world.” Read more

Drug Caucus

“The Senate Caucus on International Narcotics Control has oversight of U.S. counternarcotics policy. The caucus’s seven bipartisan members work to combat international narcotics trafficking and reduce domestic drug abuse.” Read more

Economy

“The economy has improved significantly from the depths of the Great Recession, but Senator Feinstein agrees that too many workers are struggling to find good-paying jobs and too many families are having trouble making ends meet. She supports investments to help create more jobs and comprehensive tax reform to incentivize growth and reduce the deficit.” Read more

Education

“Education remains the primary tool to get a good-paying job and support a family. Senator Feinstein believes Washington must do more to improve the quality of K-12 education and increase the affordability of higher education.” Read more

Energy

“The United States needs a comprehensive, long-term plan to transition to a clean energy economy. Just as California leads the nation in pursuing clean energy, the United States should lead the world.” Read more

Environment

“California is home to some of the most striking vistas and significant environmental resources in the world—from the incomparable beauty of Lake Tahoe to the rugged landscapes of the Mojave Desert.” Read more

Foreign Affairs

“The United States today faces many complex challenges around the world, including instability in the Middle East and rising tensions in East Asia.” Read more

Government Waste

One of the great truths about the American people is that we are practical thinkers. We work hard to make money for our families, and we seek out solutions that cut through the binds of ideology and down to the core principles of common sense. I bel… Read more

Health Care

“Americans continue to benefit from new treatments developed by scientists dedicated to understanding and eradicating diseases. Yet for too many people, cost has been an obstacle to receiving needed health care, including essential preventive services. Senator Feinstein supports ongoing efforts to improve access to care, reduce costs for patients and families and make investments in research and disease prevention.” Read more

Intelligence Committee

“The Senate Intelligence Committee is responsible for providing oversight of all U.S. intelligence agencies. As a member of the committee, Senator Feinstein regularly reviews intelligence reports, budgets and activities and participates in committee investigations.” Read more

Judiciary Committee

“The Judiciary Committee has one of the broadest jurisdictions in the Senate, ranging from criminal justice and immigration issues to antitrust and intellectual property law. As a senior member of the committee, Senator Feinstein is a leader on a number of issues that fall within the committee’s jurisdiction.” Read more

Trade

“California’s Gross Domestic Product is an estimated $2.7 trillion, making it the 5th largest economy in the world.” Read more

Veterans

“California is home to nearly 2 million veterans, more than any other state. Senator Feinstein is committed to improving the services provided by the Department of Veteran Affairs.” Read more

Information from https://www.feinstein.senate.gov