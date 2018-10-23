Tucson, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) — A Tucson mother is hoping you can brighten her son’s day.

Over the weekend, Sil Mazzini said she invited over 30 children from Teddy’s school to attend his birthday party at Peter Piper Pizza on Broadway Boulevard in Tucson.

The table was filled with pizza and drinks, but his fellow classmates did not show, Mazzini said.

Teddy was pretty sad that no one showed up to his party, so his mother is now hoping you could wish him a happy birthday.

According to KPHO, the Phoenix Suns have invited Teddy to Wednesday’s game against the Lakers after discovering the photo.

