CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police are warning that flyers being passed around a Citrus Heights neighborhood contain unfounded information.

The flyers are being distributed in the Rusch Park neighborhood and claim there’s a person living in the area who’s a predator.

We’re aware of flyers in the area of Rusch Park. Allegations on the flyers are currently unfounded. Please call your police department to report criminal activity. Check Megan’s Law for offenders, but read the disclaimer regarding misuse of information.https://t.co/k843CSF8N0 — Citrus Heights PD (@citrusheightspd) October 23, 2018

Several residents reported finding the flyers littered across the neighborhood.

Citrus Heights police say they don’t know exactly who’s behind the flyers, but note the claims are unfounded. No predators are listed at the address listed in the flyer, either, according to the Megan’s Law website.

Police would like to remind residents that people should call authorities first to report criminal and suspicious activity.