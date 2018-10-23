  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:citrus heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Police are warning that flyers being passed around a Citrus Heights neighborhood contain unfounded information.

The flyers are being distributed in the Rusch Park neighborhood and claim there’s a person living in the area who’s a predator.

Several residents reported finding the flyers littered across the neighborhood.

Citrus Heights police say they don’t know exactly who’s behind the flyers, but note the claims are unfounded. No predators are listed at the address listed in the flyer, either, according to the Megan’s Law website.

Police would like to remind residents that people should call authorities first to report criminal and suspicious activity.

 

