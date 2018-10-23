Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With lottery fever in the air and dreams of big jackpots hard to avoid, times like these could reveal a problem you didn’t realize you had.
The California Department of Public Health has an Office of Problem Gambling that can help if you’re finding you’re struggling with a gambling addiction.
It has a toll free-number available, as well as the option to chat online.
- 1-800-Gambler
- 800gambler.chat
- Or text SUPPORT to 53342
The local chapter of Gamblers Anonymous has a closed meeting on Tuesday from 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 7300 Wyndham Drive in Sacramento. It also has a hotline you can call.
- 855-222-5542
Gamblers Anonymous has 20 questions that can help determine if you have a gambling problem.
- Did you ever lose time from work or school due to gambling?
- Has gambling ever made your home life unhappy?
- Did gambling affect your reputation?
- Have you ever felt remorse after gambling?
- Did you ever gamble to get money with which to pay debts or otherwise solve financial difficulties?
- Did gambling cause a decrease in your ambition or efficiency?
- After losing did you feel you must return as soon as possible and win back your losses?
- After a win did you have a strong urge to return and win more?
- Did you often gamble until your last dollar was gone?
- Did you ever borrow to finance your gambling?
- Have you ever sold anything to finance gambling?
- Were you reluctant to use “gambling money” for normal expenditures?
- Did gambling make you careless of the welfare of yourself or your family?
- Did you ever gamble longer than you had planned?
- Have you ever gambled to escape worry, trouble, boredom or loneliness?
- Have you ever committed, or considered committing, an illegal act to finance gambling?
- Did gambling cause you to have difficulty in sleeping?
- Do arguments, disappointments or frustrations create within you an urge to gamble?
- Did you ever have an urge to celebrate any good fortune by a few hours of gambling?
- Have you ever considered self destruction or suicide as a result of your gambling?
If you said yes to six of those, you may have a gambling problem.