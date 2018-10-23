SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With lottery fever in the air and dreams of big jackpots hard to avoid, times like these could reveal a problem you didn’t realize you had.

The California Department of Public Health has an Office of Problem Gambling that can help if you’re finding you’re struggling with a gambling addiction.

It has a toll free-number available, as well as the option to chat online.

1-800-Gambler

800gambler.chat

Or text SUPPORT to 53342

The local chapter of Gamblers Anonymous has a closed meeting on Tuesday from 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 7300 Wyndham Drive in Sacramento. It also has a hotline you can call.

855-222-5542

Gamblers Anonymous has 20 questions that can help determine if you have a gambling problem.

Did you ever lose time from work or school due to gambling? Has gambling ever made your home life unhappy? Did gambling affect your reputation? Have you ever felt remorse after gambling? Did you ever gamble to get money with which to pay debts or otherwise solve financial difficulties? Did gambling cause a decrease in your ambition or efficiency? After losing did you feel you must return as soon as possible and win back your losses? After a win did you have a strong urge to return and win more? Did you often gamble until your last dollar was gone? Did you ever borrow to finance your gambling? Have you ever sold anything to finance gambling? Were you reluctant to use “gambling money” for normal expenditures? Did gambling make you careless of the welfare of yourself or your family? Did you ever gamble longer than you had planned? Have you ever gambled to escape worry, trouble, boredom or loneliness? Have you ever committed, or considered committing, an illegal act to finance gambling? Did gambling cause you to have difficulty in sleeping? Do arguments, disappointments or frustrations create within you an urge to gamble? Did you ever have an urge to celebrate any good fortune by a few hours of gambling? Have you ever considered self destruction or suicide as a result of your gambling?

If you said yes to six of those, you may have a gambling problem.