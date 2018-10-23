ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A pair of Elk Grove police officers didn’t think twice to jump right in and help an elderly woman clear some overgrown brush.

Elk Grove police say that recently while on call, Officers Meyerdick and Freitas spotted an 82-year-old woman trying to clear up some overgrown shrubs and tree limbs.

The officers jumped in without hesitation and helped the elderly woman finish up the work.

The department says they wouldn’t have even known about the officers’ selfless work had the woman not called in to express her gratitude.