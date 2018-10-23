Eleni Kounalakis on the issues:
Economy
“I’m running for Lt. Governor to lead California toward a better, stronger future. California values and diversity underpin and drive our economy forward, and truly make California great. We must continue to pursue policies which grow our economy – while ensuring that it works better for everyone, not just those at the top.” Read more
Affordable Homes
“’m a housing expert. I spent nearly two decades building and creating homes for middle-class families and in the Sacramento area. I know the answer to California’s housing crisis is building more affordable homes for California families. Being able to afford a home matters to all families. Also, it is essential for every healthy community that first responders, police officers, firefighters, public school teachers and health care workers are able to live near the places where they work.” Read more
Affordable College
“The Lt. Governor plays an important role in California higher education as a member of the UC Board of Regents and the CSU Board of Trustees. I am committed to fighting to bring down the cost of higher education for California students. Here in California, we have one of the best systems of higher education in the world – but with costs soaring, college is out of reach for too many of our kids. It is time to change this.” Read more
Universal Healthcare
LGBTQ+, Racial Equity, and Women’s Rights
“As a mom, mentor to other women, and hardworking activist for marriage equality and gender and racial equity, I have dedicated my entire life to public service and fighting for equal rights. I’m proud to have intersectional support in this race, and there is no doubt that I will fight hard for racial and gender equality in policy, government and every aspect of society. We need more protections and more advocates, and we need to empower people from marginalized communities to have a louder voice in our state government.” Read more
Immigration
“My father came to the United States when he was 14 years old – alone and penniless. He became a farmworker in the fields of Lodi, California, and later attended Sacramento State University on a waiter’s salary. He started his own business, where I was proud to work with him side-by-side for nearly 18 years, rising from project manager to president. I have personally walked the path of the American Dream, and I deeply understand the value of California’s immigrant communities.” Read more
Environment
“As an outdoorswoman and avid hiker, all my life I have marveled at the biologic diversity and natural beauty of California. I was immensely proud when President Obama signed the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016, taking a major step forward in the global effort to address climate change. But as California continues to lead the way in environmental protections, the Trump Administration sets our country backwards.” Read more
Affordable Childcare
“I was proud to be a member of California’s First 5 Commission for early childhood education. As a mom of two sons, I know just how important it is to make sure kids have the care and education they need. California can – and should – do more for children 0-3 years old. We must support safe, thriving in-home daycares and daycare workers. If elected, I will also fight for universal preschool so that when our kids enter kindergarten, they are prepared and ready.” Read more
Infrastructure & Universal Broadband
“I spent 18 years working in the housing industry, building infrastructure and delivering master planned communities for hard working families in California. I understand the need for safe, reliable and modern infrastructure. Infrastructure projects are not only a smart investment for our future, they also create much-needed, good-paying jobs now. That’s why I support Senate Bill 1 and Proposition 69 to invest in rebuilding California’s highways, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure. It is time to seriously address California’s crumbling infrastructure by significantly increasing our investments in our roads, canals, reservoirs, dams, and bridges.” Read more
Ed Hernandez on the issues:
Education
“Senator Ed Hernandez wants to ensure California, as the world’s 6th largest economy, has an education system that will prepare our kids for an ever-evolving 21st century global economy. The first in his family to graduate from college, he believes an education is the greatest equalizer in our society. That’s why he is an advocate for re-investing in our K-12 public schools, community colleges, and public universities.” Read more
Jobs & the Economy
“As a small business owner himself, Senator Ed Hernandez knows the everyday challenges facing small businesses. He believes that while government can create the right environment to foster business growth and economic opportunity, it is still businesses that create jobs. Senator Hernandez also believes that a rising tide lifts all boats.” Read more
Health Care
“Increasing access to affordable, quality healthcare is what drove Dr. Ed Hernandez, O.D. at the age of 49 to make his first run for elected office in 2006 to the State Assembly. As a practicing Optometrist, State Senator Ed Hernandez has seen firsthand the devastation a lack of access to care has on our communities. He has been a champion for expanding access to quality, affordable healthcare, reducing overall healthcare costs, and addressing the provider shortage throughout our state.” Read more
Environment
“Senator Ed Hernandez believes the debate about climate change is over and that our planet is at a critical crossroads when it comes to addressing this global crisis. As a member of the California State Legislature, he’s supported the state’s forward-thinking efforts to tackle the issue head on, as well as championing environmental justice legislation that deals with local sources of pollution and contamination.” Read more
Public Safety
“Throughout his time in public office, Senator Ed Hernandez has always put public safety first. He believes that without safe neighborhoods and communities, kids can’t go to school, businesses can’t thrive, and our regional economies grind to a halt.” Read more
Immigrant Rights
“The grandson of immigrants, Senator Ed Hernandez believes that in a nation founded and built by immigrants, we ought to embrace, promote, and celebrate our great diversity — not demonize immigrants or separate families.” Read more
Equality
“Senator Ed Hernandez believes in full equality for ALL Californians. As a state legislator, he has supported measures that advance marriage rights, equal housing rights, and equal pay for equal work that is not determined or impacted by race, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or religion.” Read more
Government Reform
“Senator Hernandez is a major proponent for reform because he believes that a lack of public confidence in the integrity of government is the fastest way to undermine faith in democracy.” Read more
