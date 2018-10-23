Eleni Kounalakis on the issues:

Economy

“I’m running for Lt. Governor to lead California toward a better, stronger future. California values and diversity underpin and drive our economy forward, and truly make California great. We must continue to pursue policies which grow our economy – while ensuring that it works better for everyone, not just those at the top.” Read more

Affordable Homes

“’m a housing expert. I spent nearly two decades building and creating homes for middle-class families and in the Sacramento area. I know the answer to California’s housing crisis is building more affordable homes for California families. Being able to afford a home matters to all families. Also, it is essential for every healthy community that first responders, police officers, firefighters, public school teachers and health care workers are able to live near the places where they work.” Read more

Affordable College

“The Lt. Governor plays an important role in California higher education as a member of the UC Board of Regents and the CSU Board of Trustees. I am committed to fighting to bring down the cost of higher education for California students. Here in California, we have one of the best systems of higher education in the world – but with costs soaring, college is out of reach for too many of our kids. It is time to change this.” Read more

Universal Healthcare

LGBTQ+, Racial Equity, and Women’s Rights

“As a mom, mentor to other women, and hardworking activist for marriage equality and gender and racial equity, I have dedicated my entire life to public service and fighting for equal rights. I’m proud to have intersectional support in this race, and there is no doubt that I will fight hard for racial and gender equality in policy, government and every aspect of society. We need more protections and more advocates, and we need to empower people from marginalized communities to have a louder voice in our state government.” Read more

Immigration

“My father came to the United States when he was 14 years old – alone and penniless. He became a farmworker in the fields of Lodi, California, and later attended Sacramento State University on a waiter’s salary. He started his own business, where I was proud to work with him side-by-side for nearly 18 years, rising from project manager to president. I have personally walked the path of the American Dream, and I deeply understand the value of California’s immigrant communities.” Read more

Environment

“As an outdoorswoman and avid hiker, all my life I have marveled at the biologic diversity and natural beauty of California. I was immensely proud when President Obama signed the Paris Climate Agreement in 2016, taking a major step forward in the global effort to address climate change. But as California continues to lead the way in environmental protections, the Trump Administration sets our country backwards.” Read more

Affordable Childcare

“I was proud to be a member of California’s First 5 Commission for early childhood education. As a mom of two sons, I know just how important it is to make sure kids have the care and education they need. California can – and should – do more for children 0-3 years old. We must support safe, thriving in-home daycares and daycare workers. If elected, I will also fight for universal preschool so that when our kids enter kindergarten, they are prepared and ready.” Read more

Infrastructure & Universal Broadband

“I spent 18 years working in the housing industry, building infrastructure and delivering master planned communities for hard working families in California. I understand the need for safe, reliable and modern infrastructure. Infrastructure projects are not only a smart investment for our future, they also create much-needed, good-paying jobs now. That’s why I support Senate Bill 1 and Proposition 69 to invest in rebuilding California’s highways, bridges, and other transportation infrastructure. It is time to seriously address California’s crumbling infrastructure by significantly increasing our investments in our roads, canals, reservoirs, dams, and bridges.” Read more

Information taken from https://www.eleniforca.com.