  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMFBI
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs

PITTSBURG, Calif. (AP) – Police in Northern California have killed a man they say shot at police after taking his wife and baby hostage.

The 37-year-old man died Monday night after the shooting in Pittsburg, northeast of San Francisco.

Police say the man took his estranged wife and their baby hostage at gunpoint, shot and wounded a family member who tried to help them and forced the woman and child into his car.

A police chase ended with the man barricading himself in another Pittsburg home while his wife and baby managed to run to safety.

After a standoff, police say the man came out of the house and refused to drop his gun. Police say they fired a less-lethal weapon at him and then shot the man after he fired toward officers.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s