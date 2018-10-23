  • CBS13On Air

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS13) — A hiker has gone missing during a backpacking trip in the Yosemite Valley

Ahmed Alai-Tafti, 43, started a backpacking trip from the Happy Isles trailhead on Wednesday. He was expected to reach Tuolumne Meadows on either Sunday or Monday.

Alai-Tafti planned to hike from Yosemite Valley via Little Yosemite Valley, Merced Lake, Clouds Rest and Upper Cathedral Lake.

He’s described as standing 5’10” weighing 180 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

He planned on hitchhiking back to Yosemite Valley.

 

