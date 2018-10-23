SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – With two weeks to go until Election Day, the fight to repeal California’s 12-cent gas tax and new annual vehicle fee is in overdrive.

“We’ve already paid one of the highest gas taxes in the country for good roads,” said Carl Demaio from the Yes on 6 Campaign.

Backers of Proposition 6 held a rally in the Bay Area, saying it’s not about stopping road projects.

Opponents – including firefighters, engineers and other local leaders – rallied on the steps of the State Capitol, arguing the measure puts lives in danger.

“We now have the resources to make those public safety improvements and Proposition 6 would eliminate those resources,” said Carolyn Coleman, executive director of the League of California Cities. “That makes it dangerous for our cities and it makes it dangerous for the state.”

When Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor, the state borrowed billions from transportation funds to pay general fund expenses.

According to the Legislative Analyst’s Office, as of 2015, the state still owed those funds $900 million.

“During the bad times, there’s a tendency to raid special funds – and that has been true for transportation funds and most of those funds,” said Jim Wunderman, president of the Bay Area Council.

Wunderman says, no matter which side of the issue people fall on, voters need to make their voices heard at the polls.

“I think we’re kind of an emergency here. Anybody who’s out on the road everyday can tell you and here’s an opportunity to actually do something about it,” Wunderman said.

A Yes on 6 rally is scheduled on the steps of the State Capitol later Tuesday morning. It’s unclear if the No on 6 campaign will be there as well.