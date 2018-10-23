SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Police are investigating after an apparent domestic violence incident turned into a chase through Sacramento Tuesday morning.

Sacramento police say the incident began around 9:30 a.m. Officers responded to the 5300 block of Troutdale Way to investigate an argument. Apparently, the argument involved a struggle between a man, woman and a two-year-old child.

When officers arrived, officers say the suspect vehicle drove away with the three people inside.

Police say the child was in the lap of the driver when officers first spotted the car taking off.

The woman inside indicated to officers that she was taken against her will and was signaling to officers for help. A 20-minute chase ensued, spanning from the south Sacramento area to Oak Park.

The chase ended in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 7th Avenue, just south of Broadway. The suspect’s car hit a parked empty car and the driver was taken into custody.

The child and a woman inside were taken to the hospital to be evaluated. Their injuries are believed to be minor.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, has been taken into custody.