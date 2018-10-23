  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Longtime San Francisco Giants broadcaster Hank Greenwald has died at 83.

The Giants say he died Monday after battling heart and kidney complications.

Greenwald spent 16 seasons as the team’s play-by-play broadcaster. He called Giants games on radio from 1979-86 before leaving for a two-year stint with the New York Yankees. He then returned to the Giants and called their games until he stepped down in 1996.

Giants President Larry Baer called Greenwald a “broadcasting legend.”

Greenwald also called games for University of San Francisco basketball, Syracuse football, Triple-A baseball in Hawaii and the Golden State Warriors. He worked part time for the Oakland Athletics in 2004-05 and served as the press box public address announcer at the Super Bowl.

Greenwald is survived by his wife, Carla, of 48 years and children Kellie and Doug.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s