  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Sonoma Springs Brewing
(source: Sonoma Springs Brewing Co.)

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A Sonoma-based brewery is opening a new taproom in Downtown Vacaville and is looking for help naming the taproom.

Sonoma Springs Brewing Co. opened in 2008 and makes California Ales, German-style beers and barrel-aged brews in wine country. The company says the new location will be built in Vacaville’s East Main District in 2019.

Click here to submit your taproom name suggestions!

Below are the renderings of what the new taproom will look like. It will feature indoor and outdoor seating with food and wide selection of beer.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s