VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A Sonoma-based brewery is opening a new taproom in Downtown Vacaville and is looking for help naming the taproom.

Sonoma Springs Brewing Co. opened in 2008 and makes California Ales, German-style beers and barrel-aged brews in wine country. The company says the new location will be built in Vacaville’s East Main District in 2019.

Below are the renderings of what the new taproom will look like. It will feature indoor and outdoor seating with food and wide selection of beer.