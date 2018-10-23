SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A South Sacramento man is behind bars after leading police on a chase with his toddler in his lap. The chase happened Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m., beginning in a South Sacramento neighborhood and ending at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, south of Broadway.

Tanya Hempstead was walking into a nearby shop to buy a pack of cigarettes — a decision she’s calling it her saving grace. She watched as the black sedan came barreling down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard with Sacramento Police cars on its tail. Before she could even ask for her cigarettes, the sedan rammed into her parked car.

“I’m like, thank God I’m still alive and I wasn’t in the car. Had I sat there and counted my change, I probably wouldn’t be here,” Hempstead said.

READ: Odds Of Winning The Mega Millions Tonight Is One In 302 Million, Are You Playing?

The chase started as a domestic disturbance call out of a South Sacramento neighborhood. Police say as soon as they arrived for the domestic disturbance call, the suspect was already in the car with a woman and a two-year-old boy. When he saw the police, the suspect sped off with the young boy on his lap.

The chase led police through several south Sacramento and Oak Park neighborhoods. Police said they tried to deploy spike strips at a number of locations during the pursuit but were unsuccessful due to the path of travel.

ALSO: Flyers About Alleged Predator In Citrus Heights Neighborhood Unfounded, Police Say

The suspect then crashed into Hempstead’s car before coming to a stop and running away on foot. First responders shielded the woman and her toddler before they were taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

Officials said the mother and child sustained minor injuries but are expected to be okay.

The suspect was arrested and taken into custody. Police still have not identified the suspect or released what charges he is facing. They say they continued to chase the suspect because they thought he was going to kidnap the toddler and the woman.