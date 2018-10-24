SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While some kids might be asking for a Paw Patrol party or a trip to Chuck E. Cheese’s, a local boy took a different approach to his fourth birthday Wednesday. Jackson Hambree and his family passed along some gratitude, and cookies, to some special people in his community.

First, he stopped at the Elk Grove Police Department to thank the officers for their service.

Next, he brought treats to the Hatton Veterinary Hospital where his dog’s veterinarian works. Then Hambrees were on to the Cosumnes Fire Department Station 76 where he got to check out the fire station and trucks.

And finally, Jackson made his way to the California State Railroad Museum in Old Sacramento where he passed out treats to the volunteers.

Jackson’s mom, Mandy, explained that the idea came from family friends who started the tradition with their children.

“A couple years ago, some college friends of ours started a tradition with their twins to do an act of good or kindness for a number (their age) of organizations of their choosing. As they’ve gotten older, the nature of their choices as well as their focus has grown with them. They posted the adventure on social media and it inspired us to pass it on to our son,” Mandy said.

Mandy explained that Jackson got to pick where he dropped off cookies and said she feels it’s important for him to show gratitude, even in small ways.

“They say it takes a village to raise a child and we really appreciate everyone who has taken time out of their day to help provide him with memories that I hope will encourage him to continue being grateful and humble,” Mandy said.

The family said they were blown away by the interest in their acts of kindness and hope that it inspires others to do something, no matter how small, to show gratitude.