CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A construction question inspired a CBS13 viewer to get in touch with us to get answers.

“When is the Pioneer Baptist Church going to start being built on Auburn Boulevard in Citrus Heights? I need a church close to me to go to.”

We took Rhonda’s question to the Senior Planner for Citrus Heights and were told:

“There has not been an application submitted for a project for Pioneer Baptist Church at this time. You can track current projects on our Project Viewer.“

