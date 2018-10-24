Filed Under:fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a man apparently set a Fresno home on fire while using a blowtorch to kill spiders.

KFSN-TV reports that 29 firefighters were called to the Woodward Lake housing development Tuesday night to put out a two-alarm blaze.

Authorities say a man was house-sitting for his parents when he tried to kill black widow spiders with a blowtorch. He got out safely but the home’s attic and second story were damaged.

Although the exact cause of the blaze is under investigation, firefighters believe the blowtorch was to blame.

There’s no word on what happened to the spiders.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s