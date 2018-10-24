DAVIS (CBS13) – A Davis woman accused of shooting and killing her ex-boyfriend was brought before a judge Wednesday and charged with his murder.

Hayley Katherine Gilligan, 29, of Davis was arrested Saturday evening after being questioned in the shooting death of 35-year-old Jamie Kinseth of Davis at an apartment complex on F Street that morning.

Gilligan was booked into the Yolo County Jail.

A resident at the complex where the shooting reportedly happened says she recalled hearing just single pop.

“It just sounded like a pop, like a really loud pop, like a firework went off or something,” said Ralelleah Moore, who lives at the complex.

Gilligan’s next court hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31 at 1:30 p.m.