SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Wednesday marks four years since the death of two local law enforcement deputies.

IN MEMORIAM: Deputy Danny P. Oliver End of Watch: Friday, October 24, 2014#WeWillNeverForget pic.twitter.com/5MXvQ9wf4P — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) October 24, 2018

A wreath laying was held this morning for Sacramento County sheriff deputy Danny Oliver at Sierra Hills Memorial Park on Greenback Lane.

Deputy Oliver was shot and killed on this day in 2014 by a suspect on a crime spree that crossed two counties.

Never Forget.

Det Michael Davis Jr.

EOW 10/24/2014. Michael’s father was also killed in the line of duty 26 years earlier to the day. @RSO Inv. Michael Davis Sr.

EOW 10/24/1988. 🕯🕯 pic.twitter.com/NOVRF3GhOS — Placer Sheriff (@PlacerSheriff) October 24, 2018

The gunman also killed Detective Michael Davis Jr. of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.