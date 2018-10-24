Filed Under:caught on camera, Halloween, Natomas

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man was caught on camera allegedly stealing Halloween decorations off of a Natomas front porch and the homeowner is hoping someone recognizes the suspect.

Video recorded on the homeowner’s Ring doorbell shows the man take two hanging decorations off of the Irongate Way porch around 8 pm Saturday.

The homeowner was out for a walk and returned about 10 minutes after the theft.

The man was wearing ill-fitting jeans, a dark shirt and red sneakers. He has facial hair and an earring in his right ear.

decs suspect Caught On Camera: Suspect Steals Halloween Decorations From Natomas Home

Credit: Ring.com/Tammy Pappas

It appears he gets into a running car and drives off. It’s hard to tell if he was the driver and left the car running during the theft, or if he got into the passenger seat.

A police report was filed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s