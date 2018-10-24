Photo: Firestone Public House/Yelp

If you wanted to be taken out to the ball game but couldn’t score tickets, all is not lost. There are plenty of top-notch sports bars in Sacramento to catch the World Series, all of which have more to offer than your typical stadium hot dog, nachos and over-priced beer.

Hoodline crunched the numbers, using Yelp data and our own methodology to come up with the best sports bars where you can view baseball’s biggest series.

1. Firestone Public House

Photo: William L./Yelp

Topping the list is Firestone Public House. Located at 1132 16th St. in Downtown, the New American pub is the most popular sports bar in Sacramento, boasting four stars out of 1,498 reviews on Yelp.

If traditional game food like the Giant Bavarian Pretzel with cheese and stone-ground mustard doesn’t appeal, Yelpers recommend fare like the pulled pork nachos and the fried chicken. The extensive beers list includes local offerings like a strong ale from Roseville’s Monk’s Cellars. (You can view the menu here.)

2. Coin-op Game Room

Photo: Rudy S./Yelp

Next up is Downtown’s Coin-Op Game Room, situated at 908 K St. With four stars out of 661 reviews on Yelp, this “barcade” has proven to be a local favorite. In a slow patch, you can check out the classic arcade game and pinball machines on offer, like Street Fighter and Ninja Turtles.

For food, the bar specializes in pizza, like the Donatello with sun-dried tomatoes and artichoke hearts. At the bar, draft beers and hard ciders from Sacramento, San Diego and Bay Area breweries predominate: you can view the full menu here.

3. Broderick Midtown

Photo: David S./Yelp

Broderick Midtown, located at 1820 L St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional sports bar four stars out of 623 reviews for its chicken wings, garlic fries, rotating selection of draft beers and signature cocktails.

The burgers on offer include the vegan Impossible Burger and the house signature Johnny Cash burger with bacon and house-pickled sweet peppers and barbecue sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)

4. Clubhouse 56

Photo: William L./Yelp

Clubhouse 56, an old-school sports bar that offers burgers and more in East Sacramento, is another go-to, with four stars out of 245 Yelp reviews. It’s football-focused, but will likely show the World Series games.

Yelpers praise the steak fries and Whiskey 56 burger, and there’s a wall-size screen in one of the bar’s rooms. Head over to 723 56th St. to see for yourself, or check out the full menu here.

5. Beach Hut Deli Natomas

Photo: Karen K./Yelp

And, if you’re in Natomas and don’t want to hoof it to the city center for your viewing party, check out the 3620 N. Fwy Blvd., Suite 315 outpost of Santa Cruz-based Beach Hut Deli, which has earned four stars out of 151 reviews on Yelp.

Parking can be in short supply, but the bar serves draft local beers like Track 7’s Panic IPA, and in addition to the hefty sandwiches on offer, the spot sells hot dogs such as the Pipeline Pup, topped with chili, cheddar cheese, red onions, tomatoes and Greek pepper.