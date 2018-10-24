YUBA CITY (CBS13) – A person was killed in a crash along Highway 70 near in Yuba County Tuesday night.

The crash happened just before 8 p.m. along the southbound side of the freeway between Chandler Road and Sparrow lane, about 10 miles north of Marysville.

California Highway Patrol confirms a 70-year-old North Highlands man was killed in the crash.

Investigators say the man, for some reason, was heading south on the freeway when he drifted into the oncoming lane. Three other cars were quickly approaching and could not evade the man and crashed into him.

Highway 70 was closed for a time Tuesday night but has since been reopened.

The identity of the man killed has not been released at this point.

CHP says drugs or alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.