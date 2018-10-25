ARDEN ARCADE (CBS13) – A firefighter is recovering after he partially fell through a roof while fighting a fire at an Arden Arcade business Wednesday evening.

The fire broke out around 6 p.m. at the Once Upon a Child clothing store on Howe Avenue.

Crews from both Metro Fire and the Sacramento Fire Department responded to the scene and found heavy fire conditions. The fire went to two alarms.

Authorities say the firefighter, who was from the Sacramento Fire Department, was injured while operating on the roof. The firefighter suffered only minor injuries to his upper body and is expected to recover.

Firefighters believe the flames started inside the store, but are not sure exactly where. No employees or customers were injured in the incident as all evacuated the store quickly.

A tanning salon next door suffered smoke, heat and water damage.

About 75 firefighters responded to the scene.