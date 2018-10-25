Photo: The Grid/Yelp

A New American bar and restaurant has opened for business in the revamped K Street area. The Grid, helmed by chef Ken Souza and featuring a menu meant to represent an amalgamation of the best of downtown Sacramento cuisine from restaurants where he or friends have cooked, is located at 1000 K St.

For bites, diners will find white bean chile verde with braised chicken, apple and fig salad with bacon and bleu cheese, and grilled flank steak with autumn squash and fried sage leaves. (You can check out the full menu here.)

At the bar, in addition to cocktails like the Biba’s Lemon Drop (vodka, mandarin liqueur, lemon juice, smoked tea syrup, charcoal), expect red, white and sparkling wines mostly from California and Oregon, and a beer menu focused on California craft brews like Latitude 33’s Blood Orange IPA.

With a three-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has received mixed feedback — but it’s still early days.

“Most menu items are ‘inspired by’ (i.e., stolen from) other successful restaurants, which just seems lazy,” wrote Yelper Moses H., who was the first to review the new bar on October 2. “Prices still slightly high given the small servings.”

But Alex L. was more upbeat: “I went with the three pulled pork tacos and my buddy had the roasted chicken. Both dishes were full of flavor and hit the spot. … Between the food, location and massive screens for game viewing in the bar area, I could see myself returning many times over.”

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Grid is open from 11 a.m.–11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.–1 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m.–1 a.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Sunday.