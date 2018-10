ELK GROVE (CBS13) – A driver crashed into a fire hydrant in Elk Grove Thursday morning.

The scene is near Big Horn Boulevard and Denali Circle.

A driver crashed into a fire hydrant on Big Horn Blvd and Denali Circle in Elk Grove. I am told the driver had a permit, and a licensed driver was in the passenger seat. No injuries reported. Intersection is now back open. 🎥: @ElkGrovePD @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/Q6i4fwUEzd — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) October 25, 2018

It’s unclear what led up to the crash, but the hydrant was sheared off as a result. Water spewed from the broken hydrant for a time and flooded the intersection.

Authorities say the driver had a permit and a licensed driver was in the passenger seat.

More video from car into fire hydrant on Big Horn Blvd in Elk Grove. No injuries reported but road was flooded for a short while. 🎥: Anthony Diolazo @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/O7KxMozbWO — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) October 25, 2018

No one was injured in the crash.

The intersection was reopened by 8:30 a.m.