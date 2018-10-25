SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Global Winter Wonderland is coming back to Sacramento, and that means some seasonal positions will be soon up for grabs.

To help fill open positions, Global Winter Wonderland is holding two job fairs: first on Oct. 27 and then on Nov. 3. The job fairs will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

About 100 positions are open, including in the box office, concessions, entertainment venues and merchandise sales.

Global Winter Wonderland officials note that applications will only be accepted at the job fairs, so prospective employees should attend one of the two.

The event, which is in its fifth year, runs from Nov. 16 through Jan. 6 at Cal Expo.