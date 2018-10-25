  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:climate change, jerry brown

SACRAMENTO (AP) — California Gov. Jerry Brown has been named executive chairman of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a group that measures manmade threats to human existence.

The group manages the Doomsday Clock. It’s a visual representation of how close the Bulletin believes the world is to catastrophe brought on by nuclear weapons, climate change and new technologies.

The group announced Thursday that the Democratic governor leaving office in January will take over leadership of the bulletin.

It says Brown and group members will generate information “to reduce manmade existential threats.”

Brown says in a statement provided by the group that the planet is in one of its most dangerous eras since the atomic bomb was dropped.

He says it is “crucial to wake people up to the dangers that still persist.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s