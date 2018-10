STOCKTON (CBS13) — A man was injured while cooking hash oil in his garage when a propane tank exploded, Stockton Police said on Thursday.

The house fire happened on the 2300 block of Stern Place just before 4 p.m. on Thursday.

The resulting blast destroyed two cars in the driveway and left the inside of the garage charred.

The man suffered major burns and was transported to UC Davis Medical Center.