SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A fast-food restaurant that burned last year is planning to reopen more than 15 months after the fire.

The Wendy’s on Northgate Boulevard caught fire in August of 2017 and has been closed ever since. It plans to re-open in December.

The company is holding a job fair next week to find people who can staff that location. They’re looking for full-time management as well as full- and part-time crew members.

There are interviews at three locations planned in the next two weeks.

Nov. 1 to Nov. 8, 9 a.m to 3 p.m.

Sacramento Employment and Training Agency, 925 Del Paso Boulevard Suite 100, Sacramento

Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mark Sanders Job Center, 2901 50th St, Sacramento

Nov. 3 and Nov. 10, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.