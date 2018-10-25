ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Nothing was going to stop the hair stylists at an Elk Grove salon from finishing the job, not even a little smoke.

Thursday morning, firefighters with the Cosumnes Fire Department responded to the Scarlett Salon & Spa on Elk Grove Boulevard to investigate a possible fire. Firefighters found a light haze of smoke coming from inside the building.

The salon and other businesses next door were evacuated.

Despite being evacuated, the stylists at the salon continued to work outside – right by the fire trucks.

Firefighters never found any flames and exactly what caused the smoke is still under investigation.