  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elk Grove

ELK GROVE (CBS13) – Nothing was going to stop the hair stylists at an Elk Grove salon from finishing the job, not even a little smoke.

Thursday morning, firefighters with the Cosumnes Fire Department responded to the Scarlett Salon & Spa on Elk Grove Boulevard to investigate a possible fire. Firefighters found a light haze of smoke coming from inside the building.

The salon and other businesses next door were evacuated.

These stylists were going to make sure their clients got their work done. (Credit: Megan Stinson, Scarlett Salon & Spa owner)

These stylists were going to make sure their clients got their work done. (Credit: Megan Stinson, Scarlett Salon & Spa owner)

Despite being evacuated, the stylists at the salon continued to work outside – right by the fire trucks.

Firefighters never found any flames and exactly what caused the smoke is still under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s