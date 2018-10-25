FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A 22-year-old man is dead after being shot behind the wheel by the woman sitting in the passenger seat during a police pursuit.

The violence erupted after what police are calling domestic dispute between the man and woman in the car. After the man was shot during the pursuit, the car collided with others in an intersection.

Lionesha Lewis was standing outside her home when she heard the crash.

“We went out there and it was—they were pulling people out the car. There were kids crying. It was a lot,” she said.

Fairfield police say the chaos began when a woman in the white car flagged down officers. The woman said she was being assaulted and held against her will by the male driver.

When police tried to stop the car, he drove off and a chase ensued.

“When they put the tape up they asked us if we had seen the crash and if then if we had seen her shoot him,” a woman who saw the aftermath of the crash said.

She added that police immediately started giving the man CPR.

“Just the blood and giving him CPR. He didn’t look alive to me,” she said.

Lt. Greg Hurlbut of the Fairfield Police Department said something officers noticed something.

“During the pursuit, the driver seemed to have issues staying on the roadway. Hit a couple curbs. So there was still a concern. They didn’t know if there was still a struggle inside or not,” he said.

The driver soon crashed into two other cars. Police believe the woman shot him during the pursuit. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. They also found a 10-month-old child in the car.

“The child was uninjured. The woman did not receive any significant injuries from the collision.”

According to police the man and woman were in a relationship.

Hurlbut said the case has been forwarded to the district attorney’s office for review. They’ll determine if there’s any reason to charge the woman with a crime.

The woman has not been identified as the case is being treated as a domestic violence investigation. The man has not been identified because next of kin have not been notified.

East Travis Boulevard was closed for hours after the crash until just before 10 p.m. on Thursday.