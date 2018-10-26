NEW YORK (CBS13) — It’s a story Sacramento Kings fans are familiar with: DeMarcus Cousins has been ejected from a game.

It’s his first ejection as a member of the Golden State Warriors, and he hasn’t played a game.

Cousins is recovering from an Achilles injury and isn’t expected to play for the Warriors until January. But that didn’t stop him from earning his first technical foul of the season and a trip to the locker room.

Cousins was arguing with an official during a timeout at Madison Square Garden in the first quarter and the ref simply had enough.

Cousins has only donned a jersey for the team’s media day photos. He’s averaging 0 points in 0 minutes in five games for the defending champions.

He had 14 technical fouls in an injury-shortened season with the New Orleans Pelicans last year.