  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:34 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Lemor Abrams
Filed Under:Kamala Harris, Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Federal and local investigators announced Friday afternoon, they rendered safe a suspicious package mailed to Sen. Kamala Harris.

FBI special agent in charge Sean Regan said an employee at a South Sacramento Post Office felt the package looked suspicious and alerted authorities.

Regan said the package appeared similar to the manilla bubble wrap envelopes mailed to prominent politicians nationwide. But agents wouldn’t describe the device inside the package or the technique the bomb squad used to “render it safe.”

“I can’t go into details still part of the investigation, only to say it’s connected to the nationwide investigation,” Regan said.

The investigation quickly forced the evacuation of dozens of postal employees. Authorizes then went door to door asking neighbors to shelter in place.

“It’s just a local post office can’t imagine something like this going on,” said one neighbor.

“Just can’t understand what’s going on in this country,” another said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s