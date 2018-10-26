SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Federal and local investigators announced Friday afternoon, they rendered safe a suspicious package mailed to Sen. Kamala Harris.

FBI special agent in charge Sean Regan said an employee at a South Sacramento Post Office felt the package looked suspicious and alerted authorities.

Regan said the package appeared similar to the manilla bubble wrap envelopes mailed to prominent politicians nationwide. But agents wouldn’t describe the device inside the package or the technique the bomb squad used to “render it safe.”

“I can’t go into details still part of the investigation, only to say it’s connected to the nationwide investigation,” Regan said.

The investigation quickly forced the evacuation of dozens of postal employees. Authorizes then went door to door asking neighbors to shelter in place.

“It’s just a local post office can’t imagine something like this going on,” said one neighbor.

“Just can’t understand what’s going on in this country,” another said.