SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department confirms that they are investigating a suspicious package at a post office, but will not confirm who it’s addressed to.

Investigators are at the post office along the 6000 block of 44th Street in south Sacramento.

CNN is reporting that a suspicious package addressed to California Senator Kamala Harris was intercepted Friday morning in Sacramento, but the FBI nor the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department would not confirm those details.

Breaking: Authorities are investigating another suspicious package in Sacramento CA addressed to Sen. Kamala Harris — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) October 26, 2018

Rep. John Garamendi’s office says local and federal authorities are investigating the package. Authorities have told his office that the suspicion is that the package was addressed to Sen. Harris, but it’s unclear if the piece of mail is connected to the other packages sent to politicians around the country.

Authorities in recent days have found 12 packages addressed to 10 prominent Democrats and other political leaders. Cesar Sayoc, a 56-year-old Florida resident, was arrested in connection to the case on Friday.

A law enforcement source says DNA evidence on one of the devices apparently played a part in identifying Sayoc as the suspect.

