  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    10:50 PMSports Friday
    11:00 PMCBS13 News at 11pm
    View All Programs
File photo of a person holding rosary beads. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has awarded $605,000 to a Southern California woman who claimed coroner’s officials failed to warn her that the body of her baby daughter would be cremated.

City News Service says jurors on Friday found in favor of Yvette Diaz in her negligence lawsuit against Los Angeles County. The panel awarded a total of $1.1 million but held Diaz herself 45 percent responsible in the case and so she won’t get the full award.

The Monterey Park woman gave birth in May of 2016 but the child died at a hospital the next day. The infant was cremated nearly three months later.

Diaz sued, saying the cremation without her knowledge prevented her from giving the infant a Catholic funeral.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s